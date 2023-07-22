In October 2021, Ryan Reynolds announced on his social media that he would be taking a sabbatical. The popular Canadian Hollywood actor broke the news after premiering Spirited, a comedy with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer for Apple that was a disappointing critical flop. Reynolds put his career in the industry on hold, but at the same time redoubled his successful commitment as an investor and entrepreneur. For a couple of years, the star, who is preparing the third installment of deadpoolhas been linked to European football, the sale of Aviation gin to Diageo for 600 million dollars, telecommunications and even Formula 1. All these operations have made him one of the few movie stars with a solid nose for business.

Reynolds (Vancouver, Canada, 46 years old) recently revealed that he is part of a group of investors who have taken control of 24% of Alpine Racing, the Renault Formula 1 team, today controlled by the Liberty Media conglomerate. The operation, valued at 218 million dollars, was carried out together with the private funds RedBird Capital, which has a stake in Liverpool and AC Milan, and Otro Capital. The operation comes after the team recorded its best year since 2017 in 2021. In that year, the car team earned 33 million euros in a period that coincided with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel.

Reynolds is the youngest of the four children of the marriage formed by a shop assistant and a member of the Canadian Mounted Police. In his investment facet, the celluloid star is not alone. He is accompanied by his friend and associate Rob McElhenney, the American actor and creator of the comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Michael B. Jordan, the interpreter of Creed, Rocky’s spin off. The three control Maximum Effort, the production company founded in 2018 and whose name was inspired by one of the most repeated phrases by the irreverent superhero of deadpool.

Within their taste for sports, both Reynolds and McElhenney have also tried their luck in the world of European soccer, now plagued by petrodollars. At the end of 2020 they bought the modest Welsh club Wrexham, a team from the fifth division of the English league. They saw in him a possible Cinderella who could become a princess. And they are not wrong. If the experience in Hollywood has taught them anything, it is that the public likes nothing more than a good story of overcoming: last April, the team achieved the dream promotion and next season they will play in the English third division for the first time in 15 years.

The experience with Wrexham, a club in a city of 135,000 people, is one way of understanding Reynolds’ philosophy. It is difficult, even for the most passionate soccer fan, to learn the history of a team that lives far from the great clubs of the Premier. However, with the arrival of the Hollywood star, the club has become an international brand. The Welsh now have, for example, a documentary series on the FX platform, called Welcome to Wrexham. Their players wear advertising for the United airline on their shirts and have just signed HP, while their rivals advertise van companies or small local businesses. King Charles III of England visited the club’s ground in December to see the phenomenon first hand. “They are working hard putting the Wrexham name on the map like never before,” said the monarch.

In an April interview, a Bloomberg reporter asked the actor about the lessons he has learned as an investor. “I genuinely think that putting your neck on the line in the game is very important, it means you have an emotional investment,” he replied. “I have said on other occasions that I am not an expert in finance, but what we do at Maximum Effort is to understand and manage these emotional investments very well,” he added. Days before the interview with the economic agency, Reynolds had announced that he was entering the sector of fintechs, a new field for him. He chose Nuvei, a Montreal-based digital payments company with a presence in 47 countries. The company did not make public the amount that the interpreter paid in the operation.

With 49 million followers on Instagram alone, Reynolds knows the power of marketing well. That’s one of the main strengths of his company, which is run by George Dewey, the promotional executive for the first installment of deadpool . Social media has given you direct access to consumers. From his platforms, the actor projects the freshness and sense of humor that have made him a star to the brands with which he is associated. What facilitates the virality of the campaigns and distinguishes him from other celebrities who lend his image to a product.

generous capital gains

The company launched an ad in January for Mint Mobile, the low-cost mobile phone company in which it had a significant stake. The execution was simple. Reynolds looks at the camera and announces that the ad script has been written by ChatGPT. The only thing he asked of artificial intelligence is that its current promotion be mentioned to differentiate itself from the big telephone companies, that it include a joke and that it introduce a curse word into the formula, one of the hallmarks of the comedian actor. The video had close to two million views on YouTube and fulfilled what the actor and producer demands from Maximum Effort, a quick reaction capacity to quickly write, shoot, edit and launch an ad on topics that people have on their minds.

Last March, T-Mobile, one of the main telephone companies in the United States, announced that it was taking over Mint, which offered some of the cheapest plans without having a single store in the country and in which Reynolds owned a 25% stake. The company had grown 50% in customers and 70% in revenue in the last four years with a fresh style. The operation closed at 1,350 million dollars, 39% in cash and 61% in shares. The actor received about 300 million for his shares. Reynolds and Mint supporters weren’t too happy about the big fish eating the little fish after several years of going against the grain. In a company announcement, Satan was hired as the person in charge of customer service for a large telephone company. Fans were reassured when the message confirming the transaction was made public. Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile, thanked Reynolds and his team as he announced that they will keep the popular $15/month plan. To which Reynolds quipped: “T-Mobile has assured me that they won’t mess with our incredibly impromptu and almost reckless communication strategy.”

