The actor Ryan Reynolds ‘spoke’ last Monday the 23rd for the first time after the intense controversy that his wife, Blake Lively is living off the alleged smear campaign that her partner Justin Baldoni started against her.

Reynolds doesn’t specifically say anything related to his wife, but His message does contain a subliminal message of support for Lively. Dressed as Deadpool (his last film role), the actor referred in an Instagram story to the charity campaign he leads with his wife for the Sick Kids children’s hospital.

His message contained a tinge of sadness.probably because of what Blake, mother of his four children, is going through: “This video was recorded at a time when I really didn’t feel like putting on the suit,” she wrote.

Reynolds’ ‘Story’ in which he refers to ‘difficult times’. INSTAGRAM

Reynolds’ words hinted at an emotional undertone, probably related to Baldoni’s furious campaign against his wife, although she was A lot of support has also come from the world of Hollywood.