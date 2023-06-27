A group of American investors has paid 200 million euros (218 million dollars) for 24 percent of the shares of Alpine Racingindicated in a statement Renault, the mother house of the French team of Formula 1.

The entry of the American consortium, which includes Hollywood actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan, revalues ​​Alpine Racing up to 900 million dollars and will mean an economic injection that “will accelerate the growth and sports ambitions” of Alpine.

Great investment

The US consortium is made up of partners who are already heavily involved in the sport: RedBird Capital owns soccer clubs like AC Milan and Toulouse FC, and has interests in the New York Yankees (baseball) and the Dallas Cowboys (American football).

Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston Red Sox (baseball), Pittsburgh Penguins (ice hockey) and Liverpool, of the football Premier League.

Finally, Maximum Effort Investments, of which Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are part, owns Wrexham AFC, a modest Welsh club that has just risen to the fourth category of English football.

Jordan, for his part, has a shareholding package in Bournemouth. “Alpine F1 Team will benefit from (investors’) knowledge and experience in the sports industry, especially in the fields of media, sponsorship, ticketing,” Renault said in his statement.

Ranked fourth in the constructors’ championship last season, Alpine currently occupies fifth place thanks to its drivers, the French Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

