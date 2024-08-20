Ryan Reynolds He dedicated some nice words to his friend Robert Delaneythe actor of Peter in the Deadpool saga; through Instagram, in which he expressed how much he appreciates having him on the set and how much he loves him; he also confirmed that “Peterpool” is the new anchor being of the universe of Deadpool and Wolverine.

“Robert Delaney brought PeterPool into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern bottoms bulge, showing us that it can be both stylish and practical. If the theories are correct, he may just be the new anchor creature.” commented the actor of the loudmouth mercenary in Deadpool and Wolverine in its publication.

Ryan also said about his good friend Robert: “There is more to Rob Delaney than some people think. He is one of the most subversively funny people I know. He is a beautiful, acidic and vulnerable writer.”

Why did Ryan Reynolds dedicate Deadpool and Wolverine to Robert Delaney’s son “Peter”?

The name Henry Delaneyappeared at the end of the credits of Deadpool and Wolverine In an emotional message dedicated by Ryan Reynolds where he dedicates the film to him, since, Robert Delaney unfortunately suffered the loss of her two-year-old son shortly after the premiere of Deadpool 2this due to a brain tumor.

The message functioned as a post-credits scene and read “For Henry Delaney”, in memory of Robert’s little son who rests in peace.

Reynolds praises his friend’s strength and heart, as he says Delaney dealt with his grief in an inspiring way, always with humor and courage, highlighting how important it is for him to have a friend like Robert and how important it is to support people who need help in difficult times.

“I’ve always kicked myself for not putting a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2, although, on the plus side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool and Wolverine. And finally, father and son share the same screen.” he lamented Ryan Reynolds.

Finally Ryan Reynold ended the words of his post with: “I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to take risks to make others feel less alone.”.

