The Ryan Reynolds diet is very balanced. Avoid junk food, limit saturated fat, and eat six small meals a day, eating every few hours. It has a good balance of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats. He loves doing breakfast within 60-90 minutes of waking up and then eat every 3 to 4 hours. To optimize the benefits and results it consumes more carbohydrates before training and the proteins after. Carbohydrates help him start the workout and endure it to the end while the proteins recover after the workout.