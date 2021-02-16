Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stood in solidarity with the food banks of the United States and Canada during this coronavirus pandemic.

According to People, the stars of Hollywood They donated a million dollars to these social entities to help those who need support in this health crisis.

This is not the first time they have been charitable. In March 2020 they also delivered this amount to these organizations.

“COVID-19 has strongly impacted older adults and people with low economic resources. Blake and I have decided to donate a million dollars and it will be shared between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can contribute, these organizations need our help, ”reads his Instagram post last year.

On this occasion, the couple spoke in a press release about the solidarity subscription. “We are honored and privileged to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada,” announced the spouses.

“We know that the struggles many of our neighbors faced last year are not over and we are grateful for the opportunity to help the work that food banks do throughout the United States and Canada to deliver nutritious meals to people. they need it, ”they added.

