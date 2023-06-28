According to jim ryanthe head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, nintendoswitch does not represent a direct competitor to consoles PlayStation and Xboxin line with the thesis presented before the court by the FTC in the lawsuit against Microsoft to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

When asked by the lawyer for the Redmond giant, Ryan stated that

“Nintendo participates in a different market segment than that of Xbox and PlayStation“.

When asked to further explain this idea, he added:

“The hardware technology of Nintendo is much less sophisticated compared to PlayStation and Xbox. Your hardware (switches) is sold at a cheaper price and its target audience is younger. Many of the games we create for the PlayStation are simply too powerful to be played on switches “, said Ryan.

As mentioned at the beginning, even the attorneys for the FTC they affirm that the switches does not compete in the same market as PlayStation and Xbox, since it offers very different hardware and performance. This thesis serves to support the fact that, unlike sony, Nintendo will not suffer repercussions if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, Phil Spencer of Microsoft said that he does not agree, since the switches occupies the same market sector and offers third party content similar or identical to that of PlayStation and Xbox.

In the same statement, jim ryan also talked about xbox game passwhich in his opinion is not unanimously appreciated by the publishers, and the exclusivity of redfall and Starfield on Xbox.

Via: aroged

Editor’s note: I don’t completely agree with Ryanif he Xbox and the PlayStation They are more powerful consoles than the switches but… I know more adult people playing in switches that children and more children playing in Xbox and PlayStation what adults. I guess we’d have to look at the stats but, being aimed at gamers and sharing the same media and the same events, doesn’t that put them in the same competition? If we were talking about smartphones, I could accept that we are talking about different audiences and that there is no direct competition.