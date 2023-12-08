The actor Ryan O’Neal He died at the age of 82, in Los Angeles, California, as announced by his son Patrick O’Neal in instagram. The former movie star, whose rise to fame came in the ’70s and ’80s, was once nominated for the prestigious awards Oscar for his performance in the film ‘Love Story’ (‘Love Story‘ in English).

However, his love life was also marked by controversies, earning him fame as a heartthrob. This sparked numerous controversies with his ex-wife, the late actress. Farrah Fawcett. Among his ex-partners are iconic figures of American television, such as Ursula Andress, Jacqueline Bisset, Joan Collins, among others.

What did actor Ryan O’Neal die from?

In the morning hours of Friday, December 8, 2023, his son Patrick O’Neal announced his father’s death on social media.

“This is the harshest thing I’ve ever said, so here we go. My father passed away today peacefully, with his beloved team at his side, supporting him and loving him as he loved us.“, he reported, describing the former movie star as a Hollywood legend.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. He looked up to him and he was always larger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a television star on Peyton Place,” wrote Patrick, who is a sports journalist. However, he did not provide details about the causes of his father’s death. What is known is that in 2001 he was diagnosed with leukemia and, in 2012, it was learned that he had stage four prostate cancer.

Actor Ryan O’Neal was involved in major controversies with his ex-wife, actress Farrah Fawcett. Photo: EP

In which films and series did actor Ryan O’Neal appear?