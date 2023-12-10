“My father, Ryan O’Neal, has always been my hero. He looked up to him and he was always larger than life. My father died peacefully, with his beloved team at his side supporting him and loving him as he loved us. He was a Hollywood legend.”

With some of these phrases, Patrick O’Neal announced the departure of the star who died on Friday at the age of 82. With this, not only is the legacy he leaves being remembered, but many controversial chapters of his life were also revived.

Of his works, without a doubt, they mention Love Story, in which he starred alongside Ali MacGraw, the legendary film that earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor in 1971.

The interpreter, also known for other titles such as What’s wrong with me, doctor?, with Barbra Streisand, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon under Stanley Kubrick, A Faraway Bridge, Deep Combat or the ‘Peyton Place’ series; He was one of the most prestigious actors, competing at the box office with true film legends such as Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino and Robert Redford, who at that time competed with him even for roles.

However, the interpreter stayed in the 70s, and with the change of decade he did not know how to reinvent himself like the rest of his professional colleagues. In fact, he began to live his most interesting stories off the screen, starring in love affairs and family scandals worthy of a movie, the press has recalled.

One of them had to do with his daughter, Tatum O’Neal (60). She had made her film debut with him, starring together in Paper Moon (Peter Bogdanovich, 1973). For that film she would achieve what her father never could, nothing less than winning the Oscar, thus becoming the youngest person to win the statuette in the entire history of the Academy Awards. A record that remains valid today.

Tatum had to deal with his father being the only person to care for him and his brother Griffin, since his biological mother, Joanna Moore, was addicted to alcohol and amphetamines, and the authorities had decided that it would be Ryan who was keep custody after the divorce.

“Although it is difficult to believe, Ryan O’Neal was the one who encouraged his daughter to take drugs at the age of 15 because he claimed that it was ideal for losing weight,” they point out in the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The actress would acknowledge in her autobiographical book A Paper Life that she suffered sexual abuse by a friend of her father and that she had suffered irreparable damage both physically and mentally due to the actor’s drug addiction.

Away from the world of entertainment, in 1997 it was learned that Tatum was addicted to heroin. In 2020 she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital because she wanted to jump from the balcony of her house.

Yesterday, the former child prodigy published a photo of her father, along with Ali MacGraw, on her Instagram stories. She didn’t have text. But you can still see the photo, along with her father, from April of this year, precisely for the actor’s birthday. “Happy birthday, dad, I love you,” she reads. The wounds, it seemed, had already healed.

