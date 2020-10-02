It is not advisable to consult the biographical data of Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh, two of the characters in Hollywood, while one watches the Netflix miniseries. It is likely that many of them do not agree with what the new Ryan Murphy production shows, which opens this Friday, May 1. The famous and acid creator of series, used in many of them to apply a contemporary look to key moments in recent history, understood from the beginning of this project that it is almost impossible to tell something new about the golden years of American cinema. So this time he decided to imagine it.

The premise of Murphy’s Hollywood is clear from its opening credits. The protagonists climb the back of the famous poster that crowns Los Angeles, although their desire for recognition does not prevent them from helping each other to reach the top. Supported by a handful of fictional characters, he builds in seven chapters what the film industry could (or should) have been in its golden age, more than six decades ago: the catalyst of a social movement that, in his opinion, should have arrived much earlier. In this parallel universe, diversity is an issue that cannot wait for the 21st century.

Raised in Indiana by his grandmother, a great fan of big studio movies, the American director, screenwriter and producer invents a new destiny for three classic film figures who have haunted him since childhood. In all of them he finds a sadness that continues to attract him, he explains in a recent interview in the digital medium Collider. The forgotten Anna May Wong was the first star of Asian descent. Pigeonholed as exotic characters or villains, she decided to move to Europe in the 1930s so as not to continue feeding racial prejudices with her roles. Hattie McDaniel won the first Oscar for a black performer, in 1940 for Gone With the Wind. During the award ceremony, he was unable to sit at the same table as his co-stars. The third of these figures was Rock Hudson himself, the first public figure to die of AIDS after hiding his homosexuality for his entire life.

It was in American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson (2016) when Ryan Murphy first decided to modulate his usual narrative hyperbole to settle scores with Marcia Clark, the prosecutor who in the 90s aroused less sympathy in the public opinion than the famous murderer he was trying to convict. Her crime was that of being a woman with unusual determination and an inappropriate hairstyle. In the second season of this anthology series on America’s black chronicle, set in the days before the murder of designer Gianni Versace, the famous hook again turns out to be the least of it. At the center of the plot is not the Italian designer, but rather a powerful portrait of what it meant to be a gay man in a society not far removed from today. According to its premise, Versace’s death could have been prevented if the fear of coming out of the closet of many of the men around the murderer Andrew Cunanan had not hindered the investigations of his previous crimes. As in the case of the acquitted OJ Simpson, prejudice was imposed on justice. It is to be hoped that the third installment of this saga, still in preparation and titled Impeachment, will go down this path and serve to vindicate another maligned media figure and the first victim of Internet harassment in history: Monica Lewinsky.

In all these series, as in Feud (2017), about the misogynistic confrontation that two movie stars like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were dragged into, Ryan Murphy does not renounce his caustic artistic identity. But it is precisely in Hollywood, the one that is least attached to the reality of the facts, in which she decides to do without much of her creative personality.

This new series starring Darren Criss and Patti LuPone is supported by a group of actors, actresses, directors and screenwriters who aspire to triumph. Everyone has a closet, a glass ceiling, or a racial prejudice to break. With them he reflects on the social power of films and their happy endings and often adopts the good-natured and cheesy tone of the classic commercial films in which the series is set. There is a reason for his mannerism, which is unbecoming of him: for the new normal to appropriate those canonical scenes of love and success that for so long were banned from him. It’s nothing Todd Haynes didn’t do before reinventing Douglas Sirk’s cinema in the independent film Far from the sky (2002). But what better way to do it this time through a giant of the mainstream as is Netflix, the only one capable of overshadowing a Disney factory that has been the executioner of these minorities. Is this reflection unnecessary in an industry that deals with the historical milestones of Black Panther Y Crazy Rich Asians while still not properly locating the ethnic groups of Antonio Banderas and Scarlett Johansson?

Without the abrasive effervescence of other of his tales, Murphy resigns in Hollywood to his narrative charisma to embrace what he understands as a greater good.