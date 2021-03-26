Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Cape Verde team celebrated the 50th international match of player Ryan Mendes, the brilliant wing of victory, and one of the most prominent ambassadors of the Arab Gulf League in international official participations in the “Black Continent”, during the current suspension of local competitions, along with his Algerian international teammate Mahdi Obeid, and the Gambian Abu Bakr Trawali, Ajman striker .

Mendes, 31, received a shield and a shirt for his country indicating that he reached the 50th international match in his football career, before the confrontation with Cameroon today, Friday, in the fifth round of Group Six in the African Nations qualifiers. Mendes commented, “I am always proud to represent my country. “I will always be there to help as long as I am strong enough to support my colleagues.”

Mendes, who is strikingly resplendent in his first season in the “Brigadier” shirt, is looking forward to leading the Cape Verde team to the continental finals, where he is currently ranked last “temporarily” with 4 points, and he has two games left against Cameroon today, and Mozambique in the last round next Tuesday, and Cameroon tops the standings with a score. 10 points, 5 for Rwanda, and 4 points for Mozambique and Cape Verde.

For his part, Algerian international Mehdi Obeid, the midfielder of Al-Nasr, participated in the match against his host Zambia 3-3 in the same round of the 2021 African Nations qualifiers in Group H, and Obaid played a key for about 61 minutes before being substituted in the second half. Advance to the finals, her tally to 11 points in the lead.

The start of the fifth round of the African Nations qualifiers 2021 saw another appearance of the ambassadors of the Arab Gulf League, after the Gambian Abu Bakr Trawley, the Ajman striker, participated as a substitute in his country’s match against Angola 1-0 in Group D.

On the other hand, Togolese Bennel Malaba, Al Ittihad Kalba striker, was absent from the main list of the match between Togo and Comoros 0-0 in Group G, while his fellow countryman Laba Kudjo, Al Ain striker, was not called in the list of coach Claude Laura.