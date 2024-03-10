The 2024 Oscars ceremony will take place this Sunday, March 10, and promises to be quite a spectacle. Once again, the dispute over the nominees in the various categories is close, which keeps all film fans in suspense. However, the event will have great personalities as drivers. The main presenter is Jimmy Kimmel who will be in the show from start to finish, but those who will keep him company are very outstanding actors. Likewise, the reggaeton singer will also participate Bad Bunny.

One of the most anticipated performances of the night is that of Ryan Gosling, who will sing the song 'I'm Just Ken'. This song went viral after the movie 'Barbie' was released. The presentation—at the beginning—was a request from the fans. Even, Mark Robsonone of the composers of the song, joined the request and now it will be a reality.

How is Ryan Gosling rehearsing for the 2024 Oscars?

Ryan Gosling will perform at the 2024 Oscars and sing the song 'I'm just Ken'. The actor was seen very excited and in good spirits during rehearsals. In that sense, he wore a casual outfit and presented a very comfortable appearance before his next performance.

According to People magazine sources, the actor was having fun on stage. Additionally, Gosling was accompanied by Mark Robson, one of the writers of the popular song. “Ryan was in a great mood, and was a professional. He was joking and having a great time. He was relaxed, in high spirits, and everyone was having a good time, the number will feature many dancers“he added.

Notably, Ryan Gosling He is nominated for best supporting actor for 'Barbie' and 'I'm just Ken' is also nominated for best original song.

How does Zendaya rehearse for the 2024 Oscars?

Zendaya He is also one of the figures who will deliver one of the statuettes. According to People, the actress made an impact at the rehearsal, as she received a standing ovation when she presented the supposed winner with a fictitious microphone.. Despite facing a small voice problem while promoting her recent film, Dune: Part Two, the actress and singer showed her professionalism, as she made a mistake just once when reading the teleprompter.

What other celebrities were rehearsing for the 2024 Oscars?

Lupita Nyong'o She took the stage dressed casually in pants and a vest, accompanied by several substitutes for the absent presenters last Saturday. Nyong'o, with great attention, followed the instructions and listened to the presentations of the nominees in the various categories in which they competed.. To preserve the surprise element of the ceremony, the media was asked not to disclose the categories that each actor would announce during Sunday's event.

Steven Spielberg, an Oscar regular with eight best director nominations, arrived at Saturday morning rehearsal wearing jeans and a scarf. The renowned, two-time Oscar-winning director He was very superstitious by avoiding mentioning the winners of his assigned category, even hypothetically, despite the insistence of one of the managers. The actor politely declined: “No, because it's bad luck. It's bad luck,” laughing.

The 'Barbie' actresses, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnonthey formed an impressive duo. Ferrera added a pop of color to the setting with her pink heels, contrasting McKinnon's black formal ensemble and heels.

Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton They shared the stage to co-present and struggled to maintain a serious face while practicing a section dedicated to their specific categories. The collaboration between these experienced interpreters, recognized for their flexibility and skill, generated an atmosphere of professionalism with some moments of fun.

Among the presenters announced for this year's Academy Awards — who did not attend final rehearsals — are Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Chris Hemsworth and Nicholas Cage.

