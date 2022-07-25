Since cinematic universe of Marvel became popular, many of the biggest stars of Hollywood They have participated in different movies, either as a villain or as a hero on the big screen. However, not many have had the opportunity to be a leading man and it is reported that Ryan Gosling could be the first to make this a reality.

Middle Josh Horowitz MTVNews tweeted in early June that Gosling denied rumors that he would play Not going in the MCUbut he mentioned that he would like to play Ghost rider. When the president of Marvel StudiosKevin Feigeabout it in the San Diego Comic-Condid not specifically mention the character, but said that he would love to cast the actor in some capacity.

This is what he commented:

Ryan is amazing. I would love to find a place for him in the MCU. He dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more publicity than the giant movies opening this weekend. He is amazing.

Will @RyanGosling be #GhostRider and what does the future hold for #HarryStyles in #MCU? #KevinFeige gives @joshhorowitz the scoop on #SDCC2022.

It is worth mentioning that Gosling could easily interpret Ghost Ridergiven that a film of the motorcycle antihero has not yet been confirmed at any time during the conference of the SDCC. However, if you plan to put dead pool At some point, it is possible that the Ryan I ended up playing this character.

Via: IGN