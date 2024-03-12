On Sunday, March 10, 2024, The Oscar Awards They left many events to remember. One of them, without a doubt, was seeing the actor John Cena half-naked to present the statuette in the best costume category. But another event that garnered applause from attendees was actor Ryan Gosling's performance of the song 'I'm Just Ken'.

It should be noted that 'I'm Just Ken' was nominated for best original song at the Oscars 2024. However, she did not win, since the award went to 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas O' Connel. However, the show that Gosling offered unleashed the admiration and fury of the entire room that night.

Was Ryan Gosling inspired by Marilyn Monroe for the Oscars show?

Ryan Gosling He was behind all the organization and everything visual on stage. This was what Molly McNearney, one of the producers of the 2024 Oscars, revealed to Variety. Likewise, McNearney commented that Greta Gerwing joined the preparations; also choreographer Mandy Moore and Mark Ronson. However, the producer greatly highlighted Gosling's commitment to her interpretation and pointed out that he was the one with the idea of ​​the stage with all the dancers behind in black tuxedos, in homage to 'Diamonds are a girl's best friend' from 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes', where Marilyn Monroe performed.

“That man, Ryan Gosling, is a true professional; we met with him on Zoom months ago to talk about that performance. Greta Gerwig also intervened creatively.He was very committed to it. Her choreographer, Mandy Moore, is exceptional: she was in all the calls. Also Mark Ronson,” he said.

Choreographer Mandy Moore also adds to these revelations, who the day after the 2024 Oscars confirmed what producer McNearney said. “That's where the pink suit came from and everyone else dressed in black, and the back stairs. And we did an homage to the chandelier girls: we had Ken-delabra men,” she added.

Why did Ryan Gosling kiss the cameraman's hand?

Mandy Moore gave more details about Ryan Gosling's interpretation. The artist explained that Gosling was very clear about making each of the Oscar attendees feel special, so she even asked Moore if he could kiss the cameraman. “We practice that. (Gosling) was very sweet and said, 'Can we make sure Sean, the stable one, is okay with him kissing her hand?''. Everyone here is a Ken: we have construction Kens, we have grip Kens, we have camera Kens, we have them all,” he added.

It should be noted that even Ryan Gosling She wanted her castmates to participate in this show and that is why, during rehearsals, she approached Greta Gerwing, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. “It was really important for him to jump in and include Margot, Greta and America. He said, 'I really need those ladies up front, because I'm going to get close to them.' I want you to sing'“Moore emphasized.

Ryan Gosling and his participation in the 2024 Oscars./ Photo: Abc capture

