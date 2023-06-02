Actor Ryan Gosling invited haters to play with other Kens

American actor Ryan Gosling jokingly responded on social networks to critics who considered him too old for the role of Ken in the Barbie movie. Artist Interview published GQ magazine.

Criticism of 42-year-old Gosling, who played Barbie’s boyfriend, began after the publication of the first teaser for the film, which will be released this summer. Many considered him too old for the image of a doll blonde boyfriend. Soon, the discussion about the age of the actor migrated from social networks to tabloid pages. “You know, I would say that if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” Gosling suggested to the haters.

He added that social media users are overacting, pretending that they have ever been interested in Ken and are shocked by his incarnation on the screen. According to the actor, in fact, no one has always cared about the boyfriend of the most famous doll in the world. “He has never had sex with his girlfriend, he doesn’t even have a real job. If you cared about Ken, you would know that no one cares about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. And that’s the reason his story needs to be told,” said Ryan Gosling.

The actor jokingly noted that now he has become the only one who does not give a damn about Ken, and is trying to instill this in other people.

Earlier in the network appeared a teaser for the film “Barbie” with actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. In the video, Gosling appeared as Ken and performed a dance.