The 2024 Oscars have published the list of their nominees for this edition and many artists and actors have been greatly surprised by this year's great revelations. On this occasion, 'Barbie', the movie Greta Gerwig, has obtained seven nominations, in which supporting actress America Ferrera has been considered and Ryan Gosling has also been considered. However, those who were left out were the protagonist Margot Robbie and her director, despite the fact that both stood out at the last edition of the Golden Globes and at the Critics Choice Awards.

Ryan Gosling 'Barbie' actor and nominee for the 2024 Oscars, disagreed with Margot Robbie's non-nomination for this award. Likewise, Gosling supported and highlighted the actress's work for the success of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of Oscar 2024 nominees: 'Oppenheimer' swept 13 award nominations

What did Ryan Gosling say about this controversy?

Ryan Gosling In an interview with Variety, he expressed his support for his co-star Margot Robbie and assured that the actress was part of the success. Likewise, Gosling considers it unfair that her director is not nominated, since it would not have been possible to make a Ken without their presence. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this historic and globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without his talent, courage and genius. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Oliver Stone withdraws his harsh criticism of 'Barbie' and apologizes: “I spoke from ignorance”

What did Ryan Gosling say about his 2024 Oscar nomination?

The actor Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in 'Barbie', commented that he feels grateful and honored to be in the best supporting actor category. In addition, Gosling congratulated his co-stars on achieving the nomination. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues along with such notable artists in a year of so many wonderful films. “And I never thought I'd say this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for playing a plastic doll named Ken,” he noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: the Academy listened to the public, but generated controversy after forgetting about Margot Robbie

What did Ryan Gosling say about America Ferrera's nomination?

The actor expressed his excitement and pride for the work of an entire year to make the complete 'Barbie' film. Furthermore, he congratulated America Ferrera, her co-star, for also being nominated. “I'm so happy for America Ferrera and the other amazing artists who contributed their talent to make this such an innovative film,” he said.

Ryan Gosling happy to have played a doll. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Ryan #Gosling #outraged #Margot #Robbie39s #exclusion #Oscars #quotThere #Ken #Barbiequot

The 2024 Oscars have published the list of their nominees for this edition and many artists and actors have been greatly surprised by this year's great revelations. On this occasion, 'Barbie', the movie Greta Gerwig, has obtained seven nominations, in which supporting actress America Ferrera has been considered and Ryan Gosling has also been considered. However, those who were left out were the protagonist Margot Robbie and her director, despite the fact that both stood out at the last edition of the Golden Globes and at the Critics Choice Awards.

Ryan Gosling 'Barbie' actor and nominee for the 2024 Oscars, disagreed with Margot Robbie's non-nomination for this award. Likewise, Gosling supported and highlighted the actress's work for the success of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of Oscar 2024 nominees: 'Oppenheimer' swept 13 award nominations

What did Ryan Gosling say about this controversy?

Ryan Gosling In an interview with Variety, he expressed his support for his co-star Margot Robbie and assured that the actress was part of the success. Likewise, Gosling considers it unfair that her director is not nominated, since it would not have been possible to make a Ken without their presence. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this historic and globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without his talent, courage and genius. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Oliver Stone withdraws his harsh criticism of 'Barbie' and apologizes: “I spoke from ignorance”

What did Ryan Gosling say about his 2024 Oscar nomination?

The actor Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in 'Barbie', commented that he feels grateful and honored to be in the best supporting actor category. In addition, Gosling congratulated his co-stars on achieving the nomination. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues along with such notable artists in a year of so many wonderful films. “And I never thought I'd say this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for playing a plastic doll named Ken,” he noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: the Academy listened to the public, but generated controversy after forgetting about Margot Robbie

What did Ryan Gosling say about America Ferrera's nomination?

The actor expressed his excitement and pride for the work of an entire year to make the complete 'Barbie' film. Furthermore, he congratulated America Ferrera, her co-star, for also being nominated. “I'm so happy for America Ferrera and the other amazing artists who contributed their talent to make this such an innovative film,” he said.

Ryan Gosling happy to have played a doll. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Ryan #Gosling #outraged #Margot #Robbie39s #exclusion #Oscars #quotThere #Ken #Barbiequot

The 2024 Oscars have published the list of their nominees for this edition and many artists and actors have been greatly surprised by this year's great revelations. On this occasion, 'Barbie', the movie Greta Gerwig, has obtained seven nominations, in which supporting actress America Ferrera has been considered and Ryan Gosling has also been considered. However, those who were left out were the protagonist Margot Robbie and her director, despite the fact that both stood out at the last edition of the Golden Globes and at the Critics Choice Awards.

Ryan Gosling 'Barbie' actor and nominee for the 2024 Oscars, disagreed with Margot Robbie's non-nomination for this award. Likewise, Gosling supported and highlighted the actress's work for the success of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of Oscar 2024 nominees: 'Oppenheimer' swept 13 award nominations

What did Ryan Gosling say about this controversy?

Ryan Gosling In an interview with Variety, he expressed his support for his co-star Margot Robbie and assured that the actress was part of the success. Likewise, Gosling considers it unfair that her director is not nominated, since it would not have been possible to make a Ken without their presence. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this historic and globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without his talent, courage and genius. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Oliver Stone withdraws his harsh criticism of 'Barbie' and apologizes: “I spoke from ignorance”

What did Ryan Gosling say about his 2024 Oscar nomination?

The actor Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in 'Barbie', commented that he feels grateful and honored to be in the best supporting actor category. In addition, Gosling congratulated his co-stars on achieving the nomination. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues along with such notable artists in a year of so many wonderful films. “And I never thought I'd say this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for playing a plastic doll named Ken,” he noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: the Academy listened to the public, but generated controversy after forgetting about Margot Robbie

What did Ryan Gosling say about America Ferrera's nomination?

The actor expressed his excitement and pride for the work of an entire year to make the complete 'Barbie' film. Furthermore, he congratulated America Ferrera, her co-star, for also being nominated. “I'm so happy for America Ferrera and the other amazing artists who contributed their talent to make this such an innovative film,” he said.

Ryan Gosling happy to have played a doll. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Ryan #Gosling #outraged #Margot #Robbie39s #exclusion #Oscars #quotThere #Ken #Barbiequot

The 2024 Oscars have published the list of their nominees for this edition and many artists and actors have been greatly surprised by this year's great revelations. On this occasion, 'Barbie', the movie Greta Gerwig, has obtained seven nominations, in which supporting actress America Ferrera has been considered and Ryan Gosling has also been considered. However, those who were left out were the protagonist Margot Robbie and her director, despite the fact that both stood out at the last edition of the Golden Globes and at the Critics Choice Awards.

Ryan Gosling 'Barbie' actor and nominee for the 2024 Oscars, disagreed with Margot Robbie's non-nomination for this award. Likewise, Gosling supported and highlighted the actress's work for the success of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of Oscar 2024 nominees: 'Oppenheimer' swept 13 award nominations

What did Ryan Gosling say about this controversy?

Ryan Gosling In an interview with Variety, he expressed his support for his co-star Margot Robbie and assured that the actress was part of the success. Likewise, Gosling considers it unfair that her director is not nominated, since it would not have been possible to make a Ken without their presence. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this historic and globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without his talent, courage and genius. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Oliver Stone withdraws his harsh criticism of 'Barbie' and apologizes: “I spoke from ignorance”

What did Ryan Gosling say about his 2024 Oscar nomination?

The actor Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in 'Barbie', commented that he feels grateful and honored to be in the best supporting actor category. In addition, Gosling congratulated his co-stars on achieving the nomination. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues along with such notable artists in a year of so many wonderful films. “And I never thought I'd say this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for playing a plastic doll named Ken,” he noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: the Academy listened to the public, but generated controversy after forgetting about Margot Robbie

What did Ryan Gosling say about America Ferrera's nomination?

The actor expressed his excitement and pride for the work of an entire year to make the complete 'Barbie' film. Furthermore, he congratulated America Ferrera, her co-star, for also being nominated. “I'm so happy for America Ferrera and the other amazing artists who contributed their talent to make this such an innovative film,” he said.

Ryan Gosling happy to have played a doll. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Ryan #Gosling #outraged #Margot #Robbie39s #exclusion #Oscars #quotThere #Ken #Barbiequot