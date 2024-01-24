Yesterday, all the nominees for the Oscar Awards were announced at the 96th ceremony. As expected, there were people who were not happy with those selected, and on this occasion, it was the absence of nominations for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie those who They disappointed more than one person, including Ryan Goslingwho could win a statuette for his participation as Ken in Barbie.

Through social networks, Gosling shared a message in which he says he is grateful to the Academy for his nomination, but at the same time he is disappointed at the lack of any similar recognition for Gerwig, the writer and director of Barbieas well as Robbie, who starred in and produced this film. This is what he commented:

“I feel very honored to be nominated by my peers alongside such notable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd say this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for playing a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this film that has made history and has been celebrated around the world. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without his talent, drive and genius. To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds, with nothing more than a pair of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, broke our hearts, propelled culture, and made history. His work should be recognized along with that of other deserving nominees. That being said, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

This position is not new, since since yesterday, the internet has been filled with comments against the Academy's decision not to nominate Greta Gerwig for Best Director, and Margot Robbie for Best Lead Actress. However, Gosling's sentiment is genuine, as he brings these two creative minds together to make the vision a reality.

It is important to mention that Barbie has nine Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Picture, and a series of technical and design achievements. Along with this, Greta Gerwig could win a statuette by being nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Margot Robbie would also take home an award, since she was the producer of Barbie.

We'll just have to wait until next March to find out if Barbie wins any prizes.or if movies like Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon they get all the statuettes. On related topics, you can find out about all the Oscar nominees here.

Editor's Note:

The problem here is that it is somewhat strange that 10 films are nominated for Best Picture, and the rest of the categories only have five selected. Beyond that, yes, it is somewhat sad that Greta Gerwig is not nominated for Best Director, although Justine Triet is much more deserving of this recognition. At the end of the day, Barbie does not deserve to be nominated for Best Actress and Supporting Actor.

Via: Ryan Gosling