Netflix is one of the streaming platforms that is characterized by announcing promising releases and one of them has been the live action of ‘One Piece’. This new production of the red N was one of the most anticipated in 2023 by fans who were excited to see the adaptation of the anime version. For this reason, everyone was expectant before the premiere in the streaming giant, but, without a doubt, now the live action has captured much more attention after making a viral video about one of its characters.

Shanks He is one of the most important figures in the series due to his close relationship with luffy, as well as his role in major events, such as the Battle of Marineford or his status with Yonko. Although it is true that he does not have many minutes in the scenes like other characters, now that anime fans have seen him in detail, they wonder if the actor who plays him is ryan goslingwho appears as Ken in the ‘Barbie’ movie.

Peter Gadiot gives life to the character of Shanks in the live action of ‘One Piece’. Photo: Truth News

Ryan Gosling in ‘One Piece’?

No. Everyone who believed that the actor who plays Shanks is Ryan Gosling was wrong. Who gives life to this character is the British-Mexican artist Peter Gadiot, 37, who made his debut in 2010 with the film ‘Night Wolf’. Recently, he has been part of the cast of the series ‘Yelliwjackets’, where he played the role of Adam Martin.

Although it is true that the resemblance between Ryan Gosling and Peter Gadiot is quite a lot, it is not what everyone imagined when the video went viral. On the other hand, the interpreter of Shanks was very excited when they told him that he was going to be part of the cast of the live action of ‘One Piece’. This is one of the few times that the British-Mexican is part of a production on a streaming platform, since most of his career was linked to the theater.

