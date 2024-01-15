Although it has been released in cinemas around the world for quite some time now, the film Barbie It continues to give something to talk about due to its nominations for different awards, where it has even won some quite interesting ones that have been voted for by fans and critics. And within all these awards there is one that has received total attention, because in it the actor who plays to Ken, Ryan Gosling, has made the best reaction that is now considered a meme thanks to the internet.

Recently in Santa Monica, California, the Critics Choice Awards, which give statues to the best in cinema, this is similar to the Academy Awards but a little more dedicated to the people than to extremely specialized critics. And within it there is a prize for best original song, with the winner being I'm Just Ken, by Barbiehaving as a reaction the actor interpreting it with a face worth remembering.

Here you can see it:

Ryan Gosling is the only man who understood the movie, I have 0 doubtspic.twitter.com/VXGgBnTJ1F https://t.co/DUDiPGC9Xi — Elvira⸆⸉ 🖤 (@elvairaremix) January 15, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives an ideal life in Barbieland, everything is perfect there, with chupi parties full of music and color, and every day is the best day. Of course, Barbie asks herself some questions, quite uncomfortable questions that don't fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other Barbies live. When Barbie realizes that she is able to put her heels on the ground, and have flat feet, she will decide to put on some shoes without heels and travel to the real world.

It is worth mentioning that several comments have been made to this reaction, given that some users agree that perhaps this song should not have won the award, since there could easily have been slightly more elaborate tunes that had the opportunity to win. the glory. For their part, there are those who mention the opposite, since it is catchy and therefore the simplest can work better in certain circumstances.

Remember that the movie Barbie Is available in HBO Max.

Editor's note: There are definitely awards that you don't see coming, this is the case, since the award was expected for another artist who dedicated himself to music. However, we should not detract from the composers of this Barbie song, so in the end it is practically deserved.