Those who saw Barbie might think that the possibility of Ryan Gosling singing 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars was the leading moment that the Mattel doll pursued in the blockbuster film. “It's an anthem. Then we will need a budget,” says the actor. The Canadian maintains that he saw his teenage self in 'Ken', when after singing at weddings, he traveled to the United States and tried to find a place in Hollywood. “It was always in churches,” he responds to Variety about the possibility of singing at the award ceremony. “They haven't asked me yet. It may be too risky for you to do so. “I don’t know how that would work, but I’m open to it.”

Barbie is nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture and best supporting actor, but Gosling almost turned down the character. Director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie They didn't have another actor in mind. “There were real reasons why I couldn't make the movie. Schedule things in life. Months later I called my agents and said, 'Hey, who did you get to play Ken?' And they said, 'Greta says it's you.'”

Actress Margot Robbie has a producer credit and says: “We couldn't imagine anyone else capable of doing all the things I needed to do and at the same time having the humility to be Ken in a Barbie movie. I don't know if many big male movie stars would make a movie with a female director where her character isn't the title of the movie. He's not that kind of person”.

Gosling's first role was in the series Nickelodeon 'Are you afraid of the Dark?' At the age of 12 she auditioned for the show in which she would be alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. “I was a hamster in 'The Mickey Mouse Club.' “I could relate to Ken and the need to find yourself and distinguish yourself.”

Eva Mendes, his wife, advised him to build a 'Ken' thinking about 'Barbie'. That's why her character wears sunglasses, chains and watches, any accessory that can attract attention without fear of becoming pathetic. “It is the most difficult role I have ever had to play.”says Gosling. Beyond his character, the actor believes that the film encouraged dialogue. Perhaps for this reason, when the Oscar nominations were announced, he wrote a statement stating that he thought it was unfair that Gerwig was not nominated for best director and that Robbie was not nominated for best actress.

“I edited that statement a lot. I think if I say anything more about this, I'll basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach on Malibu Beach,” she says in reference to one of the scenes in the film. “(Barbie) continues to provoke this dialogue. It's the power of this movie. It's hard for me to compare it to anything. But it's yet another reason that proves it's more than just a summer blockbuster. It is a great work of art. What Greta and Margot created.”

This is Gosling's third Oscar nomination, but it underscores that he had to revisit the days of failed auditions and living in a trailer park with his mom. “In some ways, everything I've done led me to it. There were times when I left 'Blue Valentine' completely emotionally drained, lying on the floor of the car. And it was even more difficult to play 'Ken'. And I thought, 'How do I feel like that in this movie?' In the end, who am I to argue with Greta Gerwig and Margot? They had a vision for it. “They believed it.”

