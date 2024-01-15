The 2024 Critics Choice Awards ceremony took place on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, USA. This event had several winners that were surprises for the artists who were in the venue. But a fact that caught the attention of many followers of the event was when three songs from 'Barbie', the movie, nominated for the same best song award.

Ryan Gosling, one of the guests and stars of 'Barbie', was focused on when they said the songs nominated for the award. At the same time, the singers Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa also appeared on camera for their songs 'What I was made for' and 'Dance the night'. Although Eilish was expected to win the award again, like at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards, this time it was different.

What was Ryan Gosling's reaction like?

Ryan Gosling He was shocked, his face showing surprise at the triumph of 'I'm just Ken' by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. It should be noted that the actor played Ken in 'Barbie', where he sang this track. Gosling's expression went viral on social media and many users commented that Ryan was still in the role of the doll. Likewise, the song's composers thanked Ryan for his performance in Greta Gerwig's film.

What songs did you lose to 'I'm just Ken'?

The songs nominated for the best song awards in the Critics Choice Awards 2024 They were 'Dance the Night', by Dua Lipa; 'I'm just Ken', by Mar Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; 'Peaches', from Super Mario Bros; 'Road to Freedom', by Lenny Kravitz; 'This Wish', by Ariana Debose; and 'What Was I Made For', by Billie Eilish.

Will 'I'm just Ken' be presented at the 2024 Oscars?

After receiving the award for best song, songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt addressed the organizers of the Oscar awards to ask you to consider having Ryan Gosling singing 'I'm just Ken' at the awards night. They also thanked the fans for supporting the song since the day it was released.