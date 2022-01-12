(Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s (WHO) top emergency expert Mike Ryan on Wednesday countered statements made earlier by President Jair Bolsonaro that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and could even signal the end of the pandemic.

In the morning, in an interview, Bolsonaro played down the advance of the new variant in Brazil.

“The Ômicron, which has already spread all over the world, as the people who really understand it say, has a very large capacity to spread, but it has very low lethality. They even say it would be a vaccine virus… according to some studious and serious people, and not linked to pharmaceutical companies, Ômicron is welcome and can indeed signal the end of the pandemic”, he said.

During a press conference in Geneva, when asked about the statements made by the Brazilian president, the WHO expert countered, even though he was not aware of Bolsonaro’s speech.

Ryan stated that while Omicron is “less severe as a viral infection in an individual, that doesn’t mean it’s a mild illness.” According to him, there are many people around the world in hospitals, in ICUs, breathing hard, which makes “obviously very clear that this is not a mild illness”.

“It’s a disease that can be prevented with a vaccine, it’s a disease that, to a large extent, can be prevented by adopting strong personal care to avoid infection and getting vaccinated,” he said.

“There is a lot we can do. This is not the time to give up, this is not the time to give in, this is not the time to declare that this is a welcome virus. No virus that kills people is welcome. Especially when, to a large extent, this mortality and suffering is preventable with the proper use of vaccines”, he reinforced.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, in Brasília)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

