Ryan Coogler talks about Black Panther 2’s original plot before Boseman’s death

Ryan Coogler, an American film director and one of the creators of the Black Panther film, has revealed what the second part of the franchise was supposed to be about, in which Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, was supposed to play the main role. About this he informed in an interview with The New York Times.

The filmmaker noted that the hero of the actor named T’Challa is absent due to the “click of Thanos” for five years, and after that he returns to reality, where he sees his son for the first time. Boseman’s character meets the child and begins to take part in his upbringing.

“Our codename for the film was ‘Summer Vacation’, the film was about the summer a child spends with his father. On the child’s eighth birthday, they, along with T’Challa, perform a ritual, after which they go out into the jungle and are forced to live off the fruits of the earth. Something is happening and T’Challa has to go save the world with his son in his bosom,” Coogler said.

Earlier it became known that the second part of “Black Panther” earned $ 330 million in its first weekend of hire. The main role of T’Challa’s sister named Shuri in the project was played by British actress Letitia Wright.

American actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43 after a long battle with colon cancer. According to the director of “Black Panther” Kugler, the death of the artist shocked him so much that he decided to stop filming.