It was ahead of that stage that some call the golden age of television, but it could have been part of it without problems. When ‘The X-Files’ came to Fox, on September 10, 1993, American fiction was still developing seasons that exceeded twenty chapters and genres such as science fiction or mystery were a rarity in the medium due to their high costs. That is why the series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson was a breath of fresh air in a panorama in which comedies and melodramas were practically everything.

The chemistry between Fox Mulder, an FBI agent who believes in the UFO phenomenon, and Dana Scully, the skeptical and rational scientist assigned as his partner to investigate extraterrestrial and paranormal events, which many times pointed to a “great conspiracy” in the shadows and who they had to do with recent US history, it was evident, as was the unresolved sexual tension that hovered over a good part of the chapters. On the other hand, Scully’s coldness in always looking for facts and evidence and Mulder’s penchant for hunches and intuition reversed the traditional sex roles on 1990s television.

Now Chris Carter, creator of the series that reached eleven seasons and has two films released in theaters, has just announced the launch of a ‘reboot’ of the series. Behind the project would be Ryan Coogler, responsible for the first two installments of ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther’. Carter has given the scoop, and boy is it because IMDB still hasn’t picked up anything on the matter, on the radio show ‘On The Coast’, by Gloria Macarenko. There, casually, he pointed out: “I just spoke with a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remake ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast.”

“He has a lot of work ahead of him, because we already cover a lot of territory,” added a creator who has not had comparable success again. Carter has not given much more information, so it is not known if the new adventure of the franchise will recover any character from the series or will choose to position itself again in the starting box. What he did make clear is that the casting, according to the current times, will have a greater diversity.

It should be remembered that the ‘reboot’ of ‘The X-Files’ is not the only project in which the director of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is immersed, that among his future works is ‘Wrong Answer’, a film still in progress. development starring Michael B. Jordan and based on true events about a teacher who, looking for funds for his school, decided to alter his students’ grades and improve them, or the series ‘Scenes for Minors’, a drama that deals with the institutionalization of homeless children growing up in the system, based on the filmmaker’s own experiences.

It will be difficult, yes, that ‘Files X’ receive as much attention as the original series. Released in 1993, that fiction came to an end on May 19, 2002, after 234 episodes, nine seasons and a movie that was released in theaters in 1998 and which in Spain was called ‘The X-Files: The Movie’. Ten years later, in 2008, a second film came to movie theaters, ‘X-Files: Believing is the key’. We had to wait until 2016 for a new season of just six episodes and with the same protagonists to see the light of day and then until 2018 for the eleventh season of ‘The X-Files’, with ten episodes, to put an end to the franchise. The end point so far, of course.