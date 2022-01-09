Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking about the possibility of reaching agreements in negotiations with the United States on security guarantees, said that “there are always chances.” He told reporters about this on January 9, answering a relevant question.

The preliminary part of the Russian-American talks on security guarantees begins in Geneva at this moment.

On January 9, a Russian delegation arrived in Geneva to participate in talks with the United States on security guarantees. The interdepartmental delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. On the part of the Russian diplomatic service, it is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov. American diplomacy will be represented by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation indicated that the West should, on a unilateral basis, abandon NATO expansion, as well as liquidate the formed military infrastructure.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified that the first round of Russian-American talks in Geneva is scheduled for the evening of January 9th. The main day of the talks is scheduled for Monday, January 10th.

As Ryabkov noted, Moscow is going to the meeting “not with outstretched hand”, the Russian side has a “clearly formulated task” that it will solve on its own terms. The deputy minister also noted that Russia is not optimistic on the eve of negotiations with the United States.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO commit themselves not to create conditions that could be regarded as a threat by the other side.