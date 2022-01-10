Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recalled a phrase from the movie Red Heat (1988) with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role. So he answered a question following the talks with the United States in Geneva about how to prove to Moscow the United States that Russia is not going to attack Ukraine. The press conference was broadcast by TASS on his page on YouTube.

“As for the evidence from our side. This reminds me of stills from a movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger on Red Square, who wondered “What is your evidence?” We have asked Americans thousands of times for proof. In response, either silence, or references to the fact that “you yourself know what you are doing, and you do not need to prove anything else.” Probably you can follow the same path and say: “You don’t want to take your word for it and don’t need to,” the diplomat said.

He noted that the publication of data that Russia allegedly plans to attack Ukraine is disinformation or misinformation.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that the return of Russian military forces from the Russian-Ukrainian border to the barracks would be proof of the absence of plans for an alleged potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.