Moscow’s response to the late issuance of visas to Russian journalists to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on a trip to a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) should be balanced. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov on April 28 announced the need to calculate all possible reactions of Washington to the Russian response.

“We are in the process right now. I understand that the question is heated, but you can’t make a mistake and harm yourself. Because, knowing the Americans, we can assume that this escalation spiral is not alien to them either. That is, we need to calculate everything a few moves ahead, all the steps and their consequences, ”the newspaper quoted him as saying. “Arguments and Facts”.

Ryabkov called the non-issuance of visas to representatives of the Russian media during the days when the Russian Foreign Minister is there, a provocation and a demonstration that journalists from the Russian Federation are undesirable in the United States. At the same time, the deputy foreign minister clarified, it is now difficult to say whether the response to this “rudeness” from the American side will be symmetrical or asymmetrical.

The day before, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy said that the journalists who were supposed to accompany Lavrov on a trip to the UN Security Council meeting could get there on their own.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram channel, commenting on the statement, on the same day noted that the US Embassy returned passports without visas to half of the journalists from the pool of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. She pointed out that there are no direct flights between New York and Moscow “at the dubious mercy of the American authorities,” and with transfers, media representatives would have had time only by the end of the Lavrov delegation’s stay at UN headquarters.

Earlier, on April 25, Zakharova called Washington’s refusal to issue visas to journalists who were supposed to accompany Lavrov on a business trip to the United States a performance. She considered the statement of the White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby about the reasons for not issuing visas to Russian journalists as cynical.

The day before, Kirby tried to explain the denial of visas to journalists from the Lavrov pool. According to him, the refusal is connected with the alleged propaganda activities of the Russian state media.

On April 23, 40 minutes before the departure of the Russian delegation to New York, Sergei Lavrov said that the journalists who were supposed to accompany him had not received visas. At the same time, it became known that after the delegation’s plane took off, the United States Embassy in Moscow notified of its readiness to issue visas. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry called this notice mocking.