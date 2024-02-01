Representatives of the BRICS member countries assured the Russian side of support for its plans to chair the group. This was stated on February 1 by Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sherpa of Russia in BRICS Sergei Ryabkov at a press conference following the first meeting of the Sherpa and Sous-Sherpa group in Moscow.

“We really appreciate that our partners have assured of their support for the chairmanship’s plans and their readiness to vigorously work together this year,” the senior diplomat said.

Ryabkov pointed to the growing interest of friendly countries around the world in developing cooperation in BRICS.

“We see a growing interest of friendly, like-minded states around the world in developing cooperation in BRICS,” the deputy minister emphasized.

Earlier, on January 30, Ryabkov noted that one of the priorities of Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS would be the development of economic ties between the countries of the association. In particular, opportunities for strengthening the role of developing countries in international finance will be considered.

Also during the meeting of the group, Ryabkov announced a schedule of upcoming BRICS events during the Russian chairmanship. In particular, a meeting of the association's foreign ministers will be held in June of this year in Nizhny Novgorod. Later, in October, the 16th BRICS summit will be held in Kazan.

The BRICS presidency passed to Russia on January 1.

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was later joined by the Republic of South Africa. Since the beginning of 2024, five more countries have joined BRICS – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.