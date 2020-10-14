Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia sees no reason for Washington to send signals that the State Department is close to an agreement with Moscow on an agreement on nuclear arms control.

According to him, the round of talks on strategic stability in Helsinki on October 5 was planned and is among such contacts. This round was not convened to mark the achievement of any agreement, since the positions of the parties on many aspects differ significantly.

“We do not understand why the American side has been sending public signals for several days that Moscow and Washington seem to be on the verge of reaching such an agreement, the reasons for this are unclear. We see no grounds for such signals, “Ryabkov quotes TASS.

US President’s Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingsley said earlier that Washington is ready to extend the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially called START III) with Moscow. At the same time, a temporary freeze of the size of the nuclear arsenals of both states was called a condition.