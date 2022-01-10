Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov explained the discomfort of the United States at the talks in Geneva. His words lead RIA News…

The deputy minister believes that Washington’s representatives are uncomfortable discussing security guarantees, since they feel behind them the “eyes and ears” of their Russophobic NATO partners.

Earlier Ryabkov assessed the first part of the talks in Geneva. According to him, the conversation with the Americans was difficult, but businesslike, and the meeting as a whole was amazing.

In mid-December 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft treaties between the Russian Federation, NATO and the United States on security guarantees in Europe. The document, in particular, states that Washington should not create military bases in the territories of the former USSR countries that are not members of NATO. The United States also did not recommend using their infrastructure for any military activity and developing bilateral military cooperation with them.