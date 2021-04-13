Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, April 13, that American warships have nothing to do off the Russian coast.

“I would not like to go into questions of different interpretations of what freedom of navigation, freedom of the sea is, especially in this context. I know one thing that American warships near our shores have absolutely nothing to do, ”he told reporters.

According to him, such actions on the part of the United States speak of purely provocative measures. Ryabkov stressed that such decisions will not be able to test the strength of the Russian side, the purpose of which is to send ships to the Black Sea.

At the same time, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation noted that an element of a certain kind of geopolitics is the development of water areas thousands of miles from the bases of the US Navy.

On April 9, the United States warned Turkey that two US warships would pass through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea next week. Ankara, in turn, later notified Moscow of Washington’s plans. The US added that the ships will stay in the Black Sea until May 4.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on the same day that such operations by US warships were “routine.” According to him, such actions take place within the framework of the Montreux Convention.

On April 8, CNN sources reported that Washington’s goal is to show its support to Kiev. The US Department of Defense added that the dispatch of warships would allegedly become a “special signal” for Moscow that the US was “closely monitoring” the situation near the borders of Ukraine.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the incident was accompanied by aggressive rhetoric, Washington’s goals in relation to Ukraine are unknown.

The Montreux Convention on the Regime of the Black Sea Straits was adopted in 1936. She restored Turkey’s sovereignty over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles. The document preserves the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships of all countries.