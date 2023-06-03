The situation in the field of arms control is extremely acute. This was stated to journalists on Saturday, June 3, by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, noting the question whether the countermeasures introduced by Washington under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START) could further aggravate the situation.

“She is so sharp to the limit. And due to the fault of the United States, many elements of the previous architecture in this area are either completely destroyed or transferred to a semi-lethal state,” the deputy minister said.

At the same time, he pointed out that Washington had previously officially warned Russia about its new START measures, so they did not come as a surprise.

Ryabkov added that Russia’s decision to suspend START is unshakable, regardless of any US countermeasures.

“Neither the so-called US countermeasures in connection with our suspension of START, nor the parallel signals allegedly sounding in favor of a dialogue between the administration change anything in the position that we have repeatedly stated, which is defined by the President of Russia and is fully worked out by all relevant ministries and departments “, Ryabkov said.

Earlier, on June 2, German MEP Gunnar Beck told Izvestia that the US decision to stop transmitting information to Russia about the status and location of its strategic weapons falling under START should not lead to an escalation of the situation.

On the same day, political scientist Yuri Svetov, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, new treaties and a new structure of international security will begin to be built in the world, and the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms has become obsolete.

On May 18, Republican senators submitted to Congress a bill to withdraw the United States from START and strengthen nuclear forces.

On February 21, in a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow’s unilateral suspension of participation in START-3. He called this decision forced, as the nuclear countries continue to develop their weapons and demand access to Russian nuclear facilities.

Under the New START, which Moscow and Washington signed in 2010, countries were required to exchange comprehensive warhead status databases twice a year. However, at the end of March, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plum said that Washington, in response to a similar decision by Russia, would no longer transfer key data on its strategic nuclear forces to Moscow.