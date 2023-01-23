New US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy will arrive in Moscow in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on January 23.

According to him, under a new date, the discussion of problematic issues in relations with the United States, including regarding the work of diplomatic missions, will continue. In addition, the deputy minister noted, both Moscow and Washington have the same position on raising the issue of normalizing bilateral relations, but the vision of ways to resolve this aspect is different for the Russian Federation and the United States.

On December 21, 2022, Tracy was approved by the U.S. Senate to be U.S. Ambassador to Russia. Currently, Washington’s interests in Moscow are represented by US Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood.

As Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel noted on January 13, Tracy, as soon as he arrives in Russia, will eagerly “do everything possible to be the protector of US interests within the framework of bilateral relations.”

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul called Tracy’s nomination erroneous. In his opinion, it is wrong to send a diplomat to the Russian Federation who advocates the accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO.

From 2019 to September 2022, John Sullivan was the US Ambassador, but he left the post, at the same time ending a 40-year career in civil service. The reason was family circumstances.