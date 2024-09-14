Ryabkov announced Moscow’s tough response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ permission to strike Russia

Russia will give a tough response to the US permission for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to use long-range missiles to strike Russian territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

There is such a solution, all carte blanches and indulgences have been issued to Kyiv clients, so we are ready for anything. And we will react in such a way that it will not seem like little Sergey RyabkovDeputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to him, the leaders of Western powers seriously underestimate the danger of the “game” they have started.

Photo: Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images

Moscow said it knows about the West’s decision to launch Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes deep into Russia

Moscow is aware that the heads of Western countries have already made a final decision on Ukraine’s strikes deep into Russia, noted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

He stressed that this decision was made some time ago, so Kyiv had already received the relevant signals.

The diplomat added that the head of state Vladimir Putin “extremely clearly” expressed Russia’s position on this issue. The president stated that the lifting of US restrictions on the use of long-range weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory means direct participation of NATO countries in the current conflict.

If the West allows Kyiv to strike with its weapons, then this will indicate the direct and immediate participation of NATO, the US, and European countries in the military actions. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The politician clarified that the lifting of Western restrictions on the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine against Russia could change “the entire nature of the conflict.”

West urged to stop underestimating Russia and its warnings

It is time for Western leaders to stop underestimating Russia and the warnings of the country’s leader Vladimir Putin. This was stated by retired US Army officer Daniel Davis, commenting on the recent news about possible permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into the Russian Federation with long-range weapons.

“Will there ever be a time when we stop underestimating President Vladimir Putin? Maybe that time has come?” asked a military analyst.

Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also noted that Western powers are wrong not to take Moscow’s threats seriously. According to him, Western leaders are wrong to think that Moscow is only scaring people with its statements about a tough response to the lifting of restrictions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“What do Western leaders and their political establishment, which has gotten carried away with playing war, think about our country’s reaction to probable missile strikes ‘deep into the territory’? Here’s what: the Russians talk a lot about responding with weapons of mass destruction, but do nothing. These are just ‘verbal interventions’. The Russians will not cross the line. They are simply scaring,” Medvedev expressed his point of view.