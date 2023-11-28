An armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO is not excluded, but a possible escalation depends entirely on the actions of the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Izvestia.

“It depends on the North Atlantic Alliance. The choice is entirely on NATO’s side. We are ready, as has already been demonstrated, to defend our national interests with all the means at our disposal,” he said, answering the question of whether an armed conflict between the Russian Federation and the bloc can be expected in the future.

Ryabkov noted that the endless encroachment on Russian interests in the “core” direction for Russia is a “dangerous path.”

“The people who continue to test our strength apparently believe that there are no limits to their own “gambling”, the game of raising bets. But they may be among the losers,” the diplomat emphasized.

Read more in Sergei Ryabkov’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“I don’t think that relations between Russia and NATO will be restored”