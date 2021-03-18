Following our article on new yachting regulations in the Balearics post Brexit, the Royal Yachting Association sent us the following statement:

“In Spain, the skipper of a vessel is required to have evidence of competence, and the Spanish Authorities may wish to inspect it.

“Since 1 January 2021, the UK is a third country and will be treated as such by EU Member States. As a result RYA certificates are no longer accepted for operating a Spanish flagged boat (including bareboat charter) on the basis of the UK being an EU / EEA Member State. In addition, RYA certificates are no longer listed in Annex IX of Spanish Royal Decree 875/2014, This lists foreign flag state certificates which Spain recognizes for the operation of Spanish flagged vessels.

“However, RYA certificates should be accepted for a British Citizen operating a UK flagged vessel. Although Spain has not adopted UNECE Resolution 40 concerning recognition of the ICC, the ICC is recommended and valid for British Citizens operating UK flagged vessels. “

The Bulletin has learned that local nautical associations and companies are working with the Spanish authorities to get the ruling changed so that RYA qualifications are accepted.