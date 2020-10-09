Whenever I talk about hunting, I do it from the point of view of nature conservation. And although a hunter does not always go out into the woods with a gun on his shoulder (in my case most of the time I don’t carry it), the moment of pulling the trigger is one of the most important parts of hunting practice.

If it is essential to be aware of the place where we are going to develop the hunting action, its flora, the species that we are going to hunt, the weather conditions, if the hunter is meticulous in each of the details that It cannot be overlooked, it is very important that the state of the weapons is impeccable, as well as the ammunition used to shoot. Of this, and of many more factors of course, it will depend on whether we leave the animal injured or the set is accurate.

In this way, today I want to talk to you about an ammunition that meets all the premises that a good hunter requires. Although in this sense, I am quite cautious when recommending cartridges or bullets. As the Spanish proverb says “for taste, colors”. The Evolution Green projectile, the market leader, the smart lead-free alternative.

The manufacturer of hunting ammunition RWS was born in 1931 and has extensive experience and trajectory in the hunting sector, being one of the most appreciated brands by the best hunters in the world. RWS is the only rifle cartridge manufacturer to offer self-produced hunting ammunition. The great quality of this brand comes from many of the RWS employees because they are expert hunters who hunt at home and abroad.

Each hunter is different, that is why RWS presents a wide range of projectiles to adapt to each hunter and to each hunting modality, whether it is large game (hunting, stalking, beaten and even African calibers), or small game.

In its product catalog we can find different calibers, from the most common among hunters such as 30-06, 7 mm Rem. Mag., 270 WIN (mine), 308 WIN or the 300 WIN. MAG. to more specific calibers such as 338 Lapua Mag. or 375 H&H MAG.

Among all of them, I choose the RWS EVO Green, a partial fragmentation bullet, which has two cores like all basic lead-free ammunition, these two cores are made of tin, which makes it ideal for the use of game meat. Ammo EVOLUTION GREEN RWS belongs to the new range of lead-free ammunition. This ammunition achieves a great impact thanks to the multiple frontal perforations of the tin cores that make it easy to shoot down any animal. Regardless of the shooting distance and the weight of the animal, thanks to its constructive advantages, the RWS EVO projectile guarantees great penetration.

Why this ammunition? Because the hunter is the first ecologist and conservationist, unconditionally loves nature and, therefore, we are ecologically conscious (although there are those who do not want to see it), and this ammunition is ecological and with the greatest precision.

Broadly speaking, these are the most significant peculiarities:

More efficiency. Excellent responsiveness thanks to multiple perforation in the front tin core and Speed ​​Tip projectile tip for surprising instant effect. This results in significantly shorter escape routes and fewer chases.

More distance. Impressive deadly effect even at long shooting distances. In conventional designs, the tendency to warp decreases significantly over long distances. However, this is not the case with the EVO GREEN projectile. This effect is significantly reduced thanks to the smart design of the projectile.

Flush ballistics. Direct trajectory with high speed and energy thanks to optimized projectile shape (higher BC) with Speed ​​Tip projectile tip.

Reliable trace of injured animal. Guaranteed outlet for safe perspiration through firm back body. The sharp edge provides the desired cut hair.

Now, if the cast is not lucky, the ammunition is not always to blame, since at the moment of the cast the nerves tend to play very tricks. And I speak to you from experience.

Cheers and good hunting!