The energy group RWE wants to rapidly expand its business with renewable energies. He gets the funds for this with a capital increase. That is convincing. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

R.uThe Essen-based energy group RWE has raised two billion euros in fresh capital by issuing new shares. The capital increase came as a surprise, but the reasons to get more money and the goals that are to be achieved with it are easy to understand. Analysts also consider the timing to be good. For the existing shareholders, who were excluded from subscription rights, the capital measure was initially not good news, as the issue of new shares dilutes their stake. After all, the supplier is sticking to the increase in the dividend to 0.85 euros, which the holders of the new shares should also receive for 2020.

Capital for rapid expansion

The decisive factor for the development of the share will be whether RWE succeeds in using the fresh capital sensibly. The net proceeds are to be used for the “additional, short-term expansion of the portfolio of renewable energies,” wrote the company in the communication on the capital increase. In addition, the money is to flow into the development of the project pipeline and invested in other medium and long-term growth opportunities.

Consistent step

Basically, the group looks good. The business figures for the first half of the year published just over a week ago were good. The effects of the pandemic on RWE were minor. The company confirmed the targets for 2020 and is aiming for the operating result (Ebit and Ebitda) at the upper end of the stated ranges.

With the restructuring of the company from the old-fashioned supplier, which mainly relied on coal and nuclear power, to a supplier of renewable energy energy RWE is trendy. Investment programs such as the energy transition in Germany or comparable projects in the European Union should give RWE a tailwind.

With the proceeds from the capital increase, the Essen-based company has leeway to promote the transformation through acquisitions when the opportunity arises. In any case, the integration of renewable energies from Innogy and accelerate the projects taken over from Nordex.

Promising: RWE is consistently moving towards becoming a green energy company. The stock is promising.