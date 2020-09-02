The feature film “Hotel Rwanda” made Paul Rusesabagina an international hero. Now he’s behind bars.

The cozy garden restaurant of the hotel “Mille Collines” (Thousand Hills) in the center of Rwanda’s capital Kigali fills up every evening at sunset. Rwanda’s upper class drinks freshly tapped after-work beer from large glasses at the pool bar. Tourists on their way to see the gorillas in the mountains mingle: They marvel at the view over the modern city, the rhythms of the traditional drummers in the background, and they want to feel a touch of history.

Because internationally, the “Mille Collines” has become known above all for one thing: the feature film “Hotel Rwanda” from 2004, which, ten years after the genocide of Rwanda’s Tutsi, which killed one million people, brought the story of mass murder to the international screen for the first time – through the fate of the then hotel manager Paul Rusesabagina.

The film tells how the slightly slippery meeting place for the rich, powerful and dubious figures became a besieged refuge for desperate and threatened Tutsi. It is the story of how Rusesabagina protected these people from the Hutu murder militias that besieged the hotel, and finally, through persistent negotiations, made their rescue possible.

With this film, the genocide in Rwanda got a face: that of Paul Rusesabagina, death-defying and humble, proof that one can resist evil even as an apparently powerless individual. Actor Don Cheadle won an Oscar for the role of Rusesabagina, the film went around the world, it also impressed the Berlinale audience in 2005, and it seemed as if the great worldwide silence about the horror in Rwanda in 1994 was finally coming to an end.

Doubt from the start

The film made Rusesabagina a light figure. George Bush received him at the White House and awarded him the Medal of Freedom. In the United States, teaching materials used the film as a basis for treating the history of Rwanda.

His story, as the film announcement “Based on a True Story” already revealed, was at least embellished, if not made up

But even then there were doubts. The film was not shot in Rwanda, but in distant South Africa, without Rwandan actors and with a “Mille Collines” replica like a safari lodge as a theater backdrop. His story, as the film announcement “Based on a True Story” already revealed, was at least embellished, if not made up. Rusesabagina mischievously admitted corresponding inquiries in front of the Berlinale audience in 2005: “A cook who roasts a steak has to add salt and pepper as well.”

And it wasn’t long before contemporary witnesses spoke up, from UN blue helmet commanders to Belgian officers and hotel guests at the time. They remembered very differently: Rusesabagina had made a pact with the militias outside, he had blackmailed the Tutsi refugees with the threat of sending them to their deaths if they did not give him their property, and that the militia spared the hotel did not it was because of the manager, but because the “Mille Collines” belonged to the Belgian state and housed an intelligence communications center.

The more famous Rusesabagina became, the less he corresponded to the “common man”, as he titled his memoir “An Ordinary Man” based on the film. He founded his own political party and publicly questioned whether Rwanda’s genocide was organized by the state. He made a pact with the Hutu exile opposition, in which volatile perpetrators of genocide gathered around the world. As early as 2008, his name appeared in the telecommunications of Ignace Murwanashyaka, who was later arrested in Germany, and president of the militia FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda) from the Congo against Rwanda. In 2010, Rwanda’s attorney general accused him of terrorist financing for the first time.

Ever clearer criticism

A letter to the editor in Rwanda’s daily newspaper New Times already complained in 2007: “The Rusesabagina brand is making millions with genocide and at the same time endangering its survivors.” Today his critics are even more pronounced. Rusesabagina heads a party in exile whose armed arm is held responsible for terrorist attacks in Rwanda and works with volatile genocide perpetrators – militarily and ideologically. That is also the charge that has now put him behind bars.

Rwanda’s State Commission on the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) states: “In his exchanges that he is spreading around the world, Paul Rusesabagina deliberately ignores the truth and claims that there has been a double genocide in Rwanda” – meaning a favorite thesis of the Fugitive genocide perpetrators: Tutsi and Hutu massacred each other in 1994, the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) under President Paul Kagame, which marched on the genocide in 1994 as the Tutsi guerrilla movement, had blood on its hands as well the Hutu regime that fled to the Congo at the time.

Such a reinterpretation of history is considered a challenge for Rwanda’s government. The RPF fighters, called “Inkotanyi” (The Invincible), are not only the real, but the only heroes in history in official historiography. Rwanda’s current army emerged from them and is still celebrated every year on “Liberation Day” as the savior of the Rwandan people. This state ideology is the mainstay of the legitimacy of today’s government. From this point of view, the Inkotanyi saved Rwanda, no one else. The CNLG website states that Rusesabagina “played no role in rescuing” the Tutsi in the hotel and that, in retrospect, only started a “greedy campaign” to “attract white people.” mobilize so they can help him cast a film ”.

It is not without reason that Rwanda’s government is now promoting the domestic film industry, and numerous films about the genocide have now been shot in Rwanda itself. And Rusesabagina has been in custody as a suspected terrorist since Monday.