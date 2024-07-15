Kigali (AFP)

Polls opened yesterday for Rwanda’s general elections, with President Paul Kagame expected to win a fourth term with the Rwandan Patriotic Front party, which has ruled the country since the end of the Tutsi genocide in 1994.

About nine million Rwandans were called to the polls at 2,433 polling stations. The stations opened at around 7 a.m. yesterday and are scheduled to close at 3 p.m.

The vote counting will begin immediately after the ballot boxes close, and partial results will be announced gradually until the preliminary results are announced on July 20.

The final results will be announced on July 27, but they are little known, as the same three candidates have been competing in the presidential election since 2017, the year in which the outgoing president won 98.79% of the vote, ahead of the leader of the sole opposition party, Frank Habineza (0.48%), and independent candidate Philippe Mbayimana (0.73%).

Paul Kagame, 66, has been in power in Rwanda since July 1994, first as vice president and then as defense minister and de facto ruler of the country. He officially became president of Rwanda in 2000 after being elected by parliament following the resignation of Pasteur Bizimungu, and was re-elected three times by universal suffrage in 2003, 2010 and 2017.

Kagame has been hugely popular since he revived the country after the genocide, and is held up by Western and African leaders as a model of development.

Rwanda’s strong growth (7.2% on average between 2012 and 2022) has been accompanied by infrastructure development, particularly roads and hospitals, as well as social and economic growth, particularly in education and health.

However, he is accused of silencing dissenting voices.

For the first time in Rwanda’s history, presidential elections are being held simultaneously with legislative elections, with 589 candidates competing for 80 seats in the House of Representatives. Voters will choose 53 members of parliament directly. The Rwandan Patriotic Front currently holds 40 seats in parliament, while its allies, the Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Party and the Emberakure Social Party, hold 11 seats, and Habineza’s Green Democratic Party has two members of parliament.

The remaining 27 seats are allocated according to a quota system for women, youth and people with disabilities.

These seats will go on Tuesday to candidates who did not apply under any party banner. Members of municipal and regional councils will elect 24 women, the National Youth Council will vote for two young men, and the Federation of Associations for People of Determination will appoint one person.