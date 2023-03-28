He will undergo a medical examination in Doha before traveling on to the United States. “He needs care, but will be able to fly to the US on Wednesday,” said a diplomat in Qatar. Rusesabagina holds a US residence permit.

Rusesabagina, 68, had lived in exile in the United States and Belgium since 1996, before being arrested under suspicious circumstances in August 2020 in the Rwandan capital of Kigali as he stepped off a plane he believed was bound for Burundi. He was imprisoned and tortured, according to sources.

He became famous for the 2004 Hollywood movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’, which tells how the moderate Hutu who ran the Hotel Mille Collines saved more than a thousand people during the 1994 genocide. According to the United Nations, 800,000 people were killed, mostly from the Tutsi minority.

