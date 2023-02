Actor Don Cheadle played the protagonist in the 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda” (MGM), which portrays the drama of the genocide of nearly a million Tutsis by the Hutus. | Photo: MGM/Disclosure

The Superior Court of International and Transborder Crimes of Rwanda sentenced this Thursday to 25 years in prison Jean Twagiramungu, extradited from Germany in 2017, for his role in the genocide that took place in the African country in 1994, in which about 800,000 people were murdered. .

The court, located in the city of Nyanza, found the defendant guilty of the crimes of genocide and extermination, for having led a massacre against a Catholic church in the Southern Province.

Twagiramungu denied the accusations and claimed that his mother was Tutsi, a population that was the main target of violence in Rwanda.

Shortly after the announcement of the sentence, the defendant declared that he would appeal against the decision.

For its part, Ibuka, an organization that brings together associations of genocide survivors, expressed itself positively on the outcome of the trial.

“We celebrate the sentence and applaud all countries that extradited these people who killed our families to face justice in Rwanda,” said Gakwenzire Philibert, president of the NGO.

During the last 30 years, both courts in the African country, as well as international courts or those of other nations, tried and convicted those responsible for what is considered one of the greatest ethnic killings in recent human history.