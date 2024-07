A man walks past a sign against the plan to deport Rwandan migrants in London’s Holborn & St Pancras district | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The Rwandan government said on Thursday (11) that it has no obligation to return the initial 240 million pounds sterling paid by the United Kingdom for the African country to receive immigrants deported by London, according to the controversial agreement canceled by the new British Prime Minister, the Labour Keir Starmer.

“Rwanda will not return the money in any way, as it was the UK government that terminated the treaty, not Rwanda. It was not a loan given to Rwanda, this money was sent to Rwanda for specific actions,” said Doris Uwicyeza Picard, coordinator of the Partnership Coordination Unit on Migration and Economic Development at Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The migration deal was initiated by the UK to solve the UK problem, and Rwanda has stepped forward, as we always have. We were given the resources to prepare and we have done just that,” Picard said.

After winning the UK general election, the new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, of the Labour Party, promised on July 6 to suspend the policy chosen by his predecessor in office, the Conservative Rishi Sunak.

In one of his first moves, Starmer said the so-called “Rwanda plan” to deport future asylum seekers who enter the UK in small boats across the English Channel to the African country is “dead and buried”.

In addition to the funds already received by Rwanda, the UK has committed to paying an additional £370 million over the next five years, plus an additional £120 million following the arrival of 300 migrants.

The United Nations and human rights organizations such as Amnesty International (AI) have criticized the bill for “undermining” the rule of law and violating refugees’ rights.