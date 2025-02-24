One of the poorest countries on the planet has drawn a link between the PSG, the Bayern Munich, the Arsenal, the Cycling World Cup and Max Verstappen. Soccer, cycling and formula 1, connected by an unsuspected bond. Three sports sponsored by Rwanda, the … Small African nation that occupies the 144th position in the world in the per capita income index (income that corresponds to each of the members of the family unit). It is the Saudi Arabia model transported to Africa.

The ‘Visit Rwanda’ sign has appeared in recent times in the shirts of three of the most powerful clubs in Europe, the PSG, the Bayern of Munich and the Arsenal. The next cycling world championship will be held in Kigali, the capital, with one of the toughest routes in history, 5,475 meters of unevenness in 267 kilometers. These days the Rwanda Tour is disputed, with one of the First Division teams in the poster.

As the slogan says, Max Verstappen visited Rwanda, to fulfill, in the service of assistance to children who practiced karting, with the social sanction imposed by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for the crisis of the swear words. And the country has presented its candidacy to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Africa, which perpetuated the path that opened South Africa with the Kyalami race that was played 26 years, between 1961 and 1993.

Caliber movements that remember the image washing program internationally, the so -called ‘Sportwashing’, which is carrying out Saudi Arabia in sport based on injecting millions in societies, leagues and athletes. The Arabs swim in the abundance of oil, but how is it possible for Randanda to finance these clubs or these sports being one of the countries with less economic muscle of the Earth?

Not long ago, Rwanda was little known internationally and most of the people who knew of their existence associated the nation with the genocide against the tutsis. The Hutu majority ethnicity, which represented 85% of the country, fulminated the tutsis, which were a 14% minority. 800,000 people died.

Paul Kagame, the president of the Nation, has been in power since 2000. And in 2019, in an awards ceremony, he discovered a plaque with a hand that sought to symbolize the fight against corruption. The sculpture was a donation of the emir of Qatar, Hamid Al Thani, the mandamás of the country that placed Al Khelaifi at the head of the PSG. That day the president of Rwanda said that the Arab sheikh was his little brother.

The mountain gorillas

The tiny country in the center of Africa, without exit to the sea, located in the region of the great lakes, fertile and mountainous land where mountain gorillas live, came into contact with the major leagues. A nation of low income, whose population is mostly dedicated to subsistence agriculture, lives today of mineral production and, above all, of tourismthe main source of income thanks to the sport processed campaign.

When Messi He left Barcelona and signed for the PSG in which Neymar and Mbappé also played, half the world was able social liberties.

Bayern was rained hundreds of criticism for its support for a state with little democratic tradition. The Bavaro club defended himself. «We support the development of football. They want to promote tourism in Rwanda, we are not promoting image washing ». Rwanda is now a tourist destination that can compete with South Korea, Singapore or Guatemala.