Rwanda The hotel manager, who served as a role model for the “Hotel Rwanda” hero, was convicted of terrorism

Paul Rusesabagina, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison, became known for his heroic activities during the genocide.

Rwandan the court has ruled Paul Rusesabaginan guilty of terrorist charges. In a film about Rusesabagina Hotel Rwanda (2004) Rusesabagina is portrayed as a hero who saved people from horrors during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

According to the court, Rusesabagina belonged to a terrorist organization. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“His terrorist activities led to deaths,” the judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said according to Reuters news agency.

“They attacked people’s homes and even cars as they walked.”

Rwanda authorities charged Rusesabagina with nine different crimes, including murder, armed robbery, and membership in a terrorist organization. According to the charges, Rusesabagina was linked to an armed FLN group believed to have carried out a terrorist attack in Rwanda that killed nine people in 2018.

Rusesabagina, 67, has been criticized by the president Paul Kagamea. Rusesabagina has denied all charges.

Rwanda in the genocide, about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in a hundred days, including a jungle knife.

People were crammed into churches, hospitals, homes and checkpoints, but the Rusesabagina hotel was crowded with people for safety. From the hotel, Rusesabagina called and faxed around the world trying to get the international community to intervene.

Rusesabagina bribed, flattered, lied, and watered generals and anyone he believed would be useful to save guests and his own family. He already knew the generals who were primarily responsible for the killing.

Read more: The leader of the “Hotel Rwanda” saved more than a thousand people from genocide, but now he is responding to terrorist charges – How did the hero become an enemy of the state?