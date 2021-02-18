For a long time, he was a heroic figure celebrated all over the world. Paul Rusesabagina, former director of the Hôtel des Mille Collines, in Kigali, during the 1994 genocide, received the honors due to a “just” for having saved the lives of hundreds of Tutsis who came to take refuge in his establishment in order to escape. to the Hutu militias determined to exterminate them to the last. In the United States, where Hollywood produced the 2004 blockbuster Rwanda Hotel telling his story, he posed all smiles in the company of Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush, who personally presented him with a Medal of Freedom in 2005.

In Rwanda too, the authorities have long praised Paul Rusesabagina, President Paul Kagame even attending the preview screening of the film nominated three times for the Oscars, and the former hotelier converted into a lecturer saw his role of savior praised by the new Rwandan political class in the bestseller of Philip Gourevitch We are pleased to inform you that tomorrow we will be killed with our families, published in 1998.

A fierce critic of Paul Kagame

Affected by 13 charges, including those of terrorism, murder and financing of rebellion, the fallen hero, now enemy of the Rwandan state, has been appearing since Wednesday before a court in Kigali. Over the years, he became a fierce critic of Paul Kagame, and was arrested at the end of August when he got off a private jet supposed to take him to Burundi for a series of conferences, at the invitation of an evangelist pastor. But his plane, chartered from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, finally landed on the tarmac in Kigali, where Rwandan police were waiting. His lawyers accuse the government of having him “Removed”, while Human Rights Watch denounces a “Enforced disappearance”.

An embarrassing affair for international diplomacy

The case embarrasses the international community in general, and Belgium in particular, to the highest degree, Paul Rusesabagina claiming his Belgian nationality and claiming the protection of his adopted country. “I will repeat it, as I have said many times: I am not Rwandan. I am belgian. The file should mention it “, he declared at the bar during the first hearing, dressed in the traditional pink uniform of Rwandan prisoners. “We continued to urge the Rwandan government to ensure humane treatment, respect for the rule of law and a process us legal fair and transparent“, Said Wednesday the spokesman for the American diplomacy, Ned Price, while the European Parliament, which asked for the opening of an international investigation into the case of Paul Rusesabagina, was in response accused by the Rwandan Parliament of “deny the genocide of Tutsis“.

Proximity claimed with the FLN

In fact, even if witnesses belatedly accused the former director of the Hôtel des Mille Collines of having widely fictionalized his story, and even of having monetized the protection of the refugees who were there, Paul Rusesabagina pays his thunderous statements about Paul Kagame, as well as his self-claimed proximity to the National Liberation Front (FLN), an armed group that attempted to overthrow the Rwandan regime by force. Kigali accuses the FLN of working hand in hand with the Rwandan National Congress (RNC), another opposition formation, led by Kayumba Nyamwasa, former chief of staff of Paul Kagame’s army, currently a refugee in Africa South and which has been the subject of several assassination attempts.