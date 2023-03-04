The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an organization founded at the end of the 19th century, publishes each month its female representation ranking in parliaments around the world. In its latest ranking in February, only three countries have a majority of women MPs. Rwanda leads the classification, as it has been since 2003. The second and third place correspond respectively to Cuba and Nicaragua. The IPU list is rich in surprises and includes some irony of dubious taste. For example, the United Arab Emirates currently shares fourth place with Mexico and New Zealand and has left all the Scandinavian countries behind. But Rwanda, a small East African country, has not dropped the top spot in 20 years. After the last legislative elections, in 2018, Rwandan women came to occupy 61% of the seats.

A system of quotas and direct appointment guarantees that in the rwandan parliament There is always parity between male and female deputies: 40 of each gender for a total of 80 seats. But since 2008, women have consistently outnumbered men, largely due to the internal quotas applied by the parties, explains Rose Rwabuhihi, head of the Gender Monitoring Office (GMO), government entity that oversees gender equality in the country. In the 53 directly elected seats, women have far exceeded —in the last three legislatures— the 30% (16 seats) reserved for them by the Constitution of 2003. To them are added by system another 24 parliamentarians selected by hand by the local authorities.

The high presence of women in the country’s Parliament admits two very different readings. The most common, and which the ruling party headed by President Paul Kagame (in office since 2000) insistently boasts, has its roots in the 1994 genocide. Physically and morally devastated, Rwanda wanted to be reborn with an inclusive will (by ethnicity, religion and gender), according to this explanation. But an alternative reading of the situation speaks of a cunning marketing operation engineered by an authoritarian state. A strategy to attract investment and make the brand of a new Rwanda attractive: at the forefront of feminism, civilized and respectable, and above all antagonistic to the bloodbath that plunged the country into barbarism.

Some experts admit that both versions have their dose of truth. “I see it as a gray area,” he says Ilaria BuscagliaItalian anthropologist specializing in gender dynamics in the country and current head of programs at the Rwanda’a Men Resource Center (RMRC), an organization that tries to involve Rwandan men in the eradication of patriarchal behaviour.

Rose Rwabuhihi, Head of the Gender Monitoring Office (GMO)

Demographic and symbolic reasons

Buscaglia considers that raising women to leadership positions after the genocide had, in the first place, “demographic, purely practical” reasons. After the violent death of between 600,000 and 800,000 human beings (mostly men), in a country with a population of some seven million, and jail or exile for many others, the female presence in the population was more important. Some figures speak of a population made up of a 70% by women in the mid-90s. This anthropologist also adds other “symbolic” reasons. In the aftermath of the conflict, the “Rwandan woman’s link to peace” was highlighted and there were “many stories of Hutu and Tutsi women working together”. For Buscaglia, this thesis that men make war and women make peace “perhaps it is nothing more than an idealization”, but “at that time this concept was very powerful”.

For the head of RMRC programs, the strategy —legally crystallized in the 2003 Constitution— of “injecting women into Parliament with a top-down approach” had and continues to have an aftertaste of building a brand or identity, that is, it was it tries to “associate the country with certain values ​​that bring financing and international prestige”. When asked if Rwandan women parliamentarians have a real voice and room for action, Buscaglia responds, showing the many doubts generated by the democratic spirit of the Kagame regime: “The question is whether parliamentarians, women or men, have real power.”

In its Democratic Index of 2022, the intelligence unit of The Economist ranked Rwanda in a very poor position 126 out of a total of 167 countries. Victoria Ingabire, historical opponent of the Kagame regime, founder of the party Democracy and Freedom for All, rules out that women deputies can play a genuine transforming role in Rwanda. “Basically, they serve to make us known as the country with the highest female parliamentary representation in the world,” she qualifies. Ingabire spent eight years in a high-security prison in Kigali (the capital of Rwanda) after being convicted of allegedly denying the genocide of Tutsis at the hands of Hutus, an accusation she always denied. Today she is one of the few public figures who openly criticize the Kagame government. For this policy, the Rwandan Parliament is a great theater: “It serves to acclaim the decisions of the president and his party”, the Rwandan Patriotic Front, which has controlled the executive branch since the mid-1990s. The telephone conversation with Ingabire also provides clues as to why none of the 49 Rwandan congresswomen responded to interview requests sent by this newspaper. “I know that they received the emails and some would have wanted to talk, but they are afraid,” she says.

Female support for Kagame

Regardless of their actual motivations, the seed planted in the Rwandan Parliament has meant that the presence of women has spread to other spheres, according to the head of the Gender Monitoring Office. “We have parity in the judiciary and in local governments. And in the private sector or in the university, although equality progresses more slowly, we have made great strides (…) The constant presence of women at the highest level is sending the message to all Rwandan women that, if they want, they can ”, emphasizes Rwabuhihi. In addition, two of the country’s largest banks, the Bank of Kigali and the Development Bank of RwandaThey have women in front. The head of the GMO insists that Rwanda’s commitment to female leadership arose, above all, from “a great consensus between the political class and women’s associations, which established an agenda of priorities based on an inclusive ideology.” Rwabuhihi cites, by way of comparison, “all those wars in which [a diferencia de lo que ocurrió en Ruanda] the women stepped forward to return to the kitchen once the situation had stabilized”.

Victoria Ingabire, opposition leader

Women’s rights activist Juliette Karitanyi ensures that the gender perspective that Rwanda adopted at the time has also acted as a preventive measure against hatred and as a retaining wall that appeases impulses and avoids returning to the mistakes of the past. In addition, according to this feminist leader, despite the fact that this ancient notion of “head of the family embodied by the man” still prevails in homes, the new generations of Rwandans “have references and understand that they can excel in any field.”

Little by little, according to Rwabuhihi, and despite the cultural and social reluctance still alive, there are achievements that are paving the way for the emancipation of Rwandan women. For example, laws that guarantee access to education for girls or that prohibit marriage before the age of 21. Even Ingabire, always relentless in her denunciation of the regime’s abuses, admits notable progress in the fight against gender violence: “The Rwandan man finally knows that if he hits his wife, he will go to jail, when before this considered part of our cultural normality.”

Two years ago, the Ministry of Gender reviewed its national plan, with which it is proposed —among other objectives— to facilitate women’s access to the digital revolution that Rwanda is experiencing. The plan also intends, according to the text, “to position Rwanda as a global model in the promotion of gender equality.” The holder of the portfolio and person in charge of this project, Jeannette Bayisenge, is one of the 11 ministers of the Government, which has an identical number of ministers.

Buscaglia strikes a dissonant note in these advances. This situation has made, consciously or not, Rwandan women massively support Kagame. Today “very few criticize him,” she warns.

