Rwanda | “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina is released from prison

According to government sources, Paul Rusesabagina, sentenced to 25 years in prison for terrorism crimes, will be released tomorrow.

24.3. 15:40 | Updated 1:01

On terrorism charges Sentenced to 25 years in prison As Paul Rusesabag has been released from prison in Rwanda, says the United States.

After his release, Rusesabagina arrived at the official residence of the Qatari ambassador.

According to the United States, Rusesabagina will continue her journey in a couple of days from Rwanda to Qatar and on to the United States. Rusesabagina is a Belgian citizen and has a US residency permit.

Already earlier on Friday, a Rwandan government source told the news agency Reuters that Rusesabagina would be released on Saturday. He has only served two years of his sentence.

In a film about the 1994 Rwandan genocide Hotel Rwanda (2004) Rusesabag was portrayed as a hero who saved many people. However, in 2021 he was convicted to a long prison sentence for “terrorist activity.”

Read more: The hotel manager who was the role model for the hero of “Hotel Rwanda” was sentenced to 25 years in prison for terrorism

Rusasabagina was allegedly linked to the armed FLN group, which is believed to have carried out a terrorist attack that killed nine people in Rwanda in 2018. The group and Rusesabagina themselves are opposed to the Rwandan president Paul Kagame administration.

In total, Rusesabagina was charged with nine different crimes, including murder and armed robbery. Rusesabagina denied all charges and refused to attend the trial. His supporters saw the trial as a show.

United States considered Rusesabagina wrongly convicted. According to it, the trial lacked guarantees of fairness.

According to a government source, Rusesabagina had asked President Kagame for release. Kagame said earlier in March that there were discussions about “finding out” the fate of Rusesabagina.