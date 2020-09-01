Rwanda Hero of “Hotel Rwanda” arrested – most famous opposition figure accused of murder, terrorism, arson and kidnapping

Paul Rusesabagina saved people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide and his story ended up being a Hollywood movie. Her daughter now says her father was kidnapped from a holiday in Dubai and forcibly taken to Rwanda.

Rwanda the regime brought the most famous hero of the genocide on Monday Paul Rusesabaginan, 66, in front of the press in handcuffs and said he had arrested through this international cooperation.

Representative of the Rwandan Central Criminal Police Thierry Murangira announced according to the news agency Reutersthat Rusesabagina is suspected of being “the founder or leader or sponsor or member of violent armed extremist terrorist groups”.

In addition, he will be charged with “terrorist financing, arson, kidnapping and murder,” Murangira said. He did not present any evidence for the allegations.

Daughter of Rusesabagina Carine Kanimba said news agency APthat his father, who lives in both Belgium and the United States, had been kidnapped on holiday in Dubai by the United Arab Emirates and forcibly taken to Rwanda.

Rwanda president Paul Kagame has been the country’s most influential leader since the genocide since 1994, first as military leader, vice president and defense minister, and since 2000 as president. He was last re-elected in 2017 with “almost 99 percent of the vote”.

Rusesabagina has been one of the best-known figures in the opposition against Kagame.

The arrest is a follow-up to the numerous arrests, disappearances and disappearances of key opposition figures in recent years. to death in the hands of the authorities. You can read more about the human rights violations in the current administration in a report by the human rights organization Amnesty behind this link and the Human Rights Watch report from this link.

Rwandan genocide took place over a period of about a hundred days in 1994, after decades of tensions between the Hutus and Tutsis had escalated. The government was Hutus-led at the time and the rebels were Tutsi-led, but there were also extreme disputes between the Hutus.

Extremist groups incited the masses against all the Tutsis in addition to the rebels. About 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus eventually died in the genocide.

Paul Rusesabagina is the son of a Hutus and a Tutsis mother who worked at the luxury hotel Hôtel des Mille Collines. He has often been awarded international honors for rescuing some 1,200 people from genocide, both at the hotel and later by assisting Tutsi children in refugee camps across the border into Tanzania.

Genocide after the Tutsi rebels took power in 1994. Another genocide was now feared by the Hutus, and about two million of them fled the country, most temporarily.

The Tutsi regime did not repeat the genocide, but Paul Kagame’s authoritarian extracts led Rusesabagina to criticize the new regime and seek asylum in Belgium in 1996.

Since then, the Kagame administration has repeatedly stated that they believe Rusesabagina has exaggerated his actions during the genocide and has armed rebels and terrorists for years with his funding.

In 1998 The story of Rusesabagina is told Philip Gourevitchin in the book on genocide We Wish To Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed With Our Families and in 2004, his heroism was highlighted in a Hollywood movie Hotel in Rwanda, which received three Oscar nominations.

Also winged by a film about Rusesabagina’s autobiography Ordinary Man in 2008 came a sales success.

In response to the administration in 2008, Paul Kagame’s public relations adviser also appeared Alfred Ndahiron a book questioning Rusesabagina’s own version and the Hollywood film version.

Arrest after The New York Times interviewed Kitty Kurthia, President of the Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation in the United States. This considers the arrest to be political.

“He regularly criticizes Rwanda for human rights violations, and the Rwandan government regularly accuses all of its criticisms on false grounds to silence them,” Kurth said.