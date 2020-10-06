The man had protected more than a thousand people in 1994, welcoming them to his hotel in Kigali at the height of the genocide. An action popularized by the film “Hotel Rwanda”.

In the eyes of the world, man is a hero. In his palace in Kigali, theThousand Hills Hotel, Paul Rusesabagina had welcomed and saved from the genocide more than a thousand people. He is now at the center of a strange politico-judicial affair. Feeling threatened by power, Rusesabagina had lived since 1996 in exile in Belgium, then in the United States, far from Kigali. He ostensibly supported the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), a political party that calls for the overthrow of Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda.

Suddenly, on August 31, Paul Rusesabagina reappears in Rwanda, surrounded by two police officers. He has just been arrested when he got off the plane in Kigali. Rusesabagina says he was trapped. From Dubai where he was staying, he thought he had taken a private jet to Burundi. The Rwandan authorities claim to have benefited from “international cooperation” for his arrest.

With 18 Rwandan compatriots indicted in the same case, he is accused of terrorism and to be the leader of the National Liberation Front (FLN), the armed wing of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. Before the court on October 2, 2020, Rusesabagina admitted supporting opposition groups, including an armed group like the MRCD / FLN, founded about three years ago, but denies any involvement in violent actions.

A load, one attributes to Paul Rusesabagina a video clip which calls for the insurrection.“I beg our youth to launch out against Kagame’s army to free the Rwandan people”, he declares there. A clip widely distributed by supporters of the Rwandan president to demonstrate the dangerousness of the character, until then considered a national hero.

In 1994, during the genocide in Rwanda, Paul Rusesabagina was the manager of the palace Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali. It is the favorite haunt of high society, who love to lounge around the pool. “It was the most luxurious hotel in the city. That of diplomats, intellectuals, foreigners who worked in the humanitarian”, reminds the newspaper Young Africa.

Rusesabagina therefore knows a lot of people. At the heart of the genocide, he will take advantage of his connections to shelter in his hotel more than 1,200 hunted Tutsis. “In total, 1,268 people, Tutsis, but also Hutus opposed to the regime, will find refuge in the hotel”, precise Young Africa.

A film released in 2004 tells this episode, where the director of the establishment holds the beautiful role. The truth is according to some people grayer. Rusesabagina demanding in particular that the rooms be paid.

Paul Rusesabagina’s family claim he was kidnapped and illegally delivered to Rwanda. The famous video clip was, according to her, fabricated from scratch by Kagame supporters. It also denounces the fact that the accused did not choose his defenders, it seems officially appointed.

Twice – the last on October 2 –, his request for release for health reasons was rejected by the courts, considering that he was receiving excellent care in Rwanda. “My father is surrounded by people who want to bring him down”, accused Trésor, Rusesabagina’s son.

It must be said that the suspicious disappearances of opponents of the Paul Kagame regime are increasing. Most recent, the death in prison of Kizito Mihigo, the singer who dared to challenge the official account of the Rwandan genocide. Once again arrested on February 13, 2020, he allegedly committed suicide in his cell a few days later.